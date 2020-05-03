|
Revrend Monsignor Francis J. McGann passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on April 24, 2020. Over his 95 years of life, Monsignor McGann saw the good in the world and in people. He helped others see it toooffering keen perspective with humility, humor and a winning smile. He was a son, brother, cousin, uncle, mentor, friend and a great man, a great priest who lived an amazing life. Born in Woburn, MA on August 13, 1924, he was the beloved son of the late Joseph M. McGann and Alice G. (Fitzpatrick) McGann. He was predeceased by his loving brother, Joseph M. McGann and his wife, Jean (Holloran) McGann and his loving sister, Mary (McGann) Keith and her husband, William Keith. Monsignor McGann grew up in the Rag Rock section of the South End of Woburn, MA. He attended Woburn Public Schools. In 1942, Monsignor McGann graduated from Woburn High School where he was an outstanding athlete and gifted student earning the honor of class salutatorian. Throughout his childhood, Monsignor McGann was very active in all of the activities of his home parish in Woburn. At an early age, he made his commitment to the priesthood. Following his high school graduation, he entered St. Johns Seminary in Brighton, MA and was ordained by Archbishop Richard Cushing on May 4, 1949 at the Holy Cross Cathedral. On May 8, 1949, he celebrated his first Mass at his home parish of St. Charles Borromeo in Woburn. Monsignor McGann will best be remembered for his work in parish ministry. He started his priestly journey as an assistant pastor at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole, MA (1949-1953) and then moved to Saint Marks Church, Dorchester, MA (1953-1965), and later to Saint Peters Church, Cambridge, MA (1965-1973). His first assignment as a pastor was at Saint Pauls Church, Hingham, MA (1973-1985) and then at Saint Eulalias Church, Winchester, MA (1985-1995). In 1995, he was honored with the title of Reverend Monsignor. Following his retirement, the parishioners of St. Eulalias Church honored him by naming a section of the Church Hall as the Monsignor Francis J. McGann Conference Room. Upon leaving St. Eulalias Church, he joined his dear friend, Monsignor James Haddad, at St. Josephs Church, Needham, MA where he served as a senior priest from 1995-2018. Since 2018, he had resided at Regina Cleri, Boston, MA. He loved being a priest and was an active priest until his retirement at age 93. Not only was he a great priest but he was a great man and the balance of both made him beloved at every parish he called home. Among his duties as a retired priest at St. Josephs, Monsignor McGann provided comfort to seniors by his communion calls to the residents of North Hill Nursing and the holy anointing at the Glover Hospital, Tippet Home and other nursing homes in Needham, MA. During these visits, he felt a strong kinship with the residents. In addition to his outreach to seniors, he supported the children of the parish by attending all of the school events and theatrical performances at St. Josephs School. During his 71 years as a priest in the Archdiocese of Boston, Monsignor McGann celebrated sacraments for generations of families; participating in the joy of baptisms, first communions, and weddings as well as providing comfort and counsel during times of sadness and grief. For many families, he was embraced as a favorite priest and often regarded as part of the family. He had strong recollections and fond memories of generations of families from all of the parishes where he served. He lived life to the fullest. Everyone who met him was graced by his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, often at his own expense but always in good fun. A lifelong natural athlete and sports enthusiast, he was a skilled golfer until he was 85, an avid fan of every Boston team, and a champion of all the young athletes in his parishes and within his own family. He had a sense of adventure and traveled extensively including trips to Russia, the Panama Canal, Ireland, numerous European vacations and throughout the United States. For years, he enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Mashpee, MA with close friends, Father Lawrence Rondeau and the late Father James McCune. He had a relentless love of learning and passion for music, literature and theater. He was devoted to his family and took great pride in each of them by telling stories about them and championing their accomplishments. After the deaths of his brother and sister, 'Uncle Frankie' became the patriarch of his family and played a central role in their sacramental lives; from baptisms, first communions, confirmations, weddings and funerals to family gatherings, holiday celebrations, weekly check in phone calls, and daily prayers. He was the beloved uncle of Virginia (Keith) Reade and her husband, Reverend John Reade of Lancaster, Ohio, Maureen (McGann) McDonald of Reading, MA, Sharon Keith of Boston, MA, Kathleen (McGann) Cammarota of Moody, ME and cherished cousin of the Reverend George 'Jerry' Hogan of Sarasota, FL. He was the loving great uncle of Sharon Reade-Boyden and her husband, Ben, Heather (McDonald) Rose and her husband, Kevin, Brendan Reade and his wife, Kerry and Conor McDonald and the doting great, great uncle of Olivia Reade, Sophia, Xavier, Sylvia, Gabriel, Isaac and Vera Boyden, Emma, Charlotte and Lilah Rose and Eliot Reade. He brought great joy to his family and they treasured every opportunity to spend time with him and listen to the stories of his life. To his fellow priests, he was a mentor and friend | offering counsel and enjoying the comradery of their brotherhood. Monsignor McGann, Frank, Uncle Frankie; known by many names and loved by countless, he made an impact on this world and on every person he met. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Mass will be scheduled when churches are open and restrictions are lifted. Monsignor McGann will be laid to rest with his mother and father in a family lot at Calvary Cemetery, Woburn, MA. A memorial gift in Monsignor McGanns name may be made to the Boston Shriners Hospital, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA or online at https://donate.lovetothe rescue.org/, please designate memorial gift to SHC-Bos. To share a memory of Monsignor McGann, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Winchester Star from May 3 to May 10, 2020