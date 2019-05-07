|
Glenn Robert Gallant, age 63, of Pittsfield Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. He was the son of Stella K. Gallant of Winchester and the late Robert A. Gallant. Glenn was raised in Winchester and was a graduate of Winchester public schools and Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School, and attended Bunker Hill Community College. He specialized in injection molding and plastics fabrication, working for companies in Pennsylvania and Vermont. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, winning many tournaments. Glenn was a loyal friend and was devoted to his family and his canine companions. He was a member of the Parish of the Epiphany. In addition to his mother, Stella, Glenn is survived by his brother Dean and his wife Lauren of Kittery Point, Maine, an aunt, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services are private.
Published in The Winchester Star from May 7 to May 14, 2019