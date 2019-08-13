|
|
Jacob (Jack) Schneps of Winchester, Massachusetts, passed away on July 12, 2019, at Winchester Hospital. Born on August 18, 1929 in New York, Jacob was the second child of Elias and Rose Schneps, who had moved to New York from Debica, Poland in the early part of the 20th century. He graduated from Peekskill High School in 1947, and attended NYU where he earned a B.A. in physics with Phi Beta Kappa in 1951. He obtained a Ph.D. in 1956 at the University of Wisconsin under Professor Jack Fry; that same year, he was offered an assistant professorship at Tufts University, becoming one of the youngest professors ever hired there. During a career at Tufts that spanned 64 years, Jack went from assistant to associate to full professor, head of the department for nine pivotal years, and nally Vannevar Bush chair. He continued to pursue his teaching and his research in experimental physics until the age of 81, and even after his official retirement in 2011, he spent a sabbatical year at the College de France in Paris and three more years as a research scientist at Harvard University. As professor emeritus, he continued to participate in experiments and direct the writing of the yearly grant proposal for the Department of Energy. His extraordinary contributions to physics research at every level, which included conceiving new experiments and applying sophisticated methods to analyze the data they generated, but also negotiating funding, expanding his department, establishing the Tufts Institute of Cosmology, organizing major international conferences, and undergraduate teaching and advising Ph.D. theses, will be forever missed, and those who must replace him in these tasks will owe a significant debt to his efforts. Jacob is survived by his wife Lucia, his sister Frances, his brother Norton, his daughters Lori, Melissa and Leila, his six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and many beloved nephews and nieces and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28th at Distler Hall, Tufts University, 20 Talbot Ave. Medford, MA. Memorial donations can be made to a .
Published in The Winchester Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019