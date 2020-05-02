|
Jane D. (Smith) Miga of Winchester on April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William G. Miga. Loving mother of James Miga of Winchester & Andrew & his wife Bliss Miga of VA. Adored Grandmother of Adam Miga. Jane was an active member of the Winchester Garden Club & The Parish of The Epiphany Altar Guild. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, Funeral Services and Interment were private. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from May 2 to May 9, 2020