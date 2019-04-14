|
|
Jean (Gregory) Downes, in her 104th year, of Greenville, RI passed peacefully in her sleep early Saturday morning on April 6, 2019. Born in 1915 in Kingston, NY to Ralph Gregory and Hazel Gildersleeve, she enjoyed her childhood there with her sister Helene and began a lifelong passion for horseback riding. After graduating with honors from Wellesley College in 1936, Jean married the love of her life Thomas Downes and they began their married life living Cambridge, MA, with Tom working in the family lumber business. With the birth of their first child they moved to Winchester, MA. When America entered World War II, Tom enlisted in the Marine Corps and Jean took care of their growing family. After the War, they lived for four decades in Winchester MA, where Jean became skilled at gardening and the sport of curling with Tom at the Winchester Country Club. Having majored in science at Wellesley College, in 1965 Jean embarked on a delayed career as a hematology laboratory research technician at Boston City Hospital, where she worked for 10 years. In 1975 Jean and Tom retired to Vero Beach, FL where they took pleasure in playing duplicate bridge and traveling between their homes in Vero Beach, Winchester, Jackson, NH and Ireland. Following her husband Toms death in 1992, Jean continued to pursue her love of duplicate bridge, and at ages 87 and 88 won the Florida State championship for her class. In 2008 Jean moved from Florida to the Village at Waterman Lake in Rhode Island. For a decade she enjoyed good health and being with her friends and children and their families. She leaves four children, Bonnie Leonard and her former husband Jim, Gregory Downes and his wife Sandra, James and his wife Carolyn, Stephen Downes, and four grandchildren Thomas (Tim) Leonard and his wife Naomi, Nathan (Nate) Leonard and his wife Dawn, Dr. Katharine Downes and her husband Dr. Walter Henricks, Amory Files and her husband Kirby, and seven great grandchildren. A private remembrance ceremony will be held by her family at a later date. Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneral Chapel.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019