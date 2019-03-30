|
Jean Hunter Maintain Higgins, age 89, of Winchester, MA, passed away on February 24, 2019 after a happy and purposeful life. Born in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Hunter) and Russell E. Maintain. Raised in Newtonville, MA, Jean graduated from Newton High School in 1947. She received a BA in Home Economics in 1951 from Middlebury College, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. At Middlebury, Jean met Edward Higgins and they were married in 1952. As a young woman, she worked as a secretary for Maintain Store Engineering, Inc, her fathers design and manufacturing company in Woburn, MA. Jean and Ed moved to Winchester in 1962 to raise their young family of three daughters. Gracious, kind and generous, Jean found joy in creating a warm and inviting home environment for family and friends. She was an active member of The Winton Club, En Ka Society, and a Winchester Hospital volunteer. Jean was a loyal friend. She and Ed stayed very involved with Middlebury alumni, serving for a time as Class Secretaries. They cherished their relationships with lifelong friends. Jean planned many memorable trips, traveling with friends and family both cross country and abroad. Locally, she and her family enjoyed skiing with the Winchester Schussmeisters and being members of the Winchester Boat Club. Her ancestral home, the Hunter Farm, in New Braintree, MA, was a favorite location for family gatherings throughout her lifetime and she relished her connection with her many Hunter cousins. Jean was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt, sister-in-law and friend. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, her three daughters - Nancy Berke and her husband Bruce, of Bow, NH; Susan Leonard and her husband Greg, of Brunswick, ME; Carol Palumbo and her husband Vincent, of Kingston, NH; 10 adored grandchildren: Edward and Hunter; Emily, Bradford and Peter; Diana, James, Melissa, Steven and Robert; and 5 great-grandchildren: Gusto, Halcyon, Avery Jean, Eliza, and Finn, plus many nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by an infant brother, Russell Edward Rusty Maintain. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jeans life will be held in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions for Jean Higgins may be sent to a or Winchester Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/ WINgive. For online condolences please visit www.lane funeral.com. Arraignments under the direction of the Lane Funeral Home. Lane Funeral Home, Winchester, 781.729.2580.
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019