1/
Jeanne K. Tedesco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne K. Tedesco (Kilday) of Winchester, MA, formerly of Woburn and West Roxbury, MA passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2020 at the age 92. Loving wife of the late James J. Tedesco, Sr., she is survived by her children Mark Tedesco and his wife Patty of Virginia Beach, VA, Gary Tedesco of Cambridge, MA and Jay Tedesco and his wife Linda of Winchester, MA. Jeanne was also the loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A visiting hour will be held at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., Winchester, MA at 10:00 am. Immediately following is a private family mass of Christian burial at St. Marys Parish, Washington St. in Winchester at 11:30 am and burial at Wildwood Cemetery at 12:30 pm. Family and friends are welcome to the viewing and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeannes name to Intrepid USA, the hospice service who provided care for Jeanne in her final days. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Winchester Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lane Funeral Service, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved