Attorney John Charles Galluzzo, Jr., age 83, of Winchester, passed away on March 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Giaquinto) Galluzzo. Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late John C. and Mae B. (Franko) Galluzzo. Mr. Galluzzo was raised in Connecticut, and graduated from Fairfield University. He later went on to earn his Juris Doctorate from BC Law School and an LLM in taxation from NYU. He worked for the IRS for over 36 years in the Office of the Chief Counsel, serving as Assistant District Counsel in Boston. In his spare time, John supported all of the Boston sports teams, enjoyed reading books and was a passionate chess player. He was an active parishioner at St. Marys Church, who started and ran the schools fundraising bingo for many years. He was known as a talker and particularly enjoyed discussing sports, politics, and history. Above all, his family remembers him as a devoted father who maintained an upbeat, positive attitude despite many health challenges. In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by his loving children: Jennie A. McGrath and her husband Charlie of Stoneham, John A. Galluzzo and his wife Vicki of Port Murray, NJ, Christopher C. Galluzzo of Winchester and David J. Galluzzo of Boston. He was also the devoted grandfather of Madison Galluzzo, the dear brother of Joan Petrucelli of Trumbull, CT, and is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Visiting Hours at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., Winchester on Sunday, March 31 from 4-8PM and again on Mon., at 10AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Limbs for Life Foundation 9604 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK, 73120. www.limbsforlife.org. www.costelofuneralhome. com,
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019