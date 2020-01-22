Home

Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Celebrated in Saint Barbara's Parish
138 Cambridge Rd
Woburn, MA
View Map
John F. Procopio of Woburn, MA & Naples, FL on January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (Ferrina) Procopio. Loving father of Michael Procopio, Daniel & his wife Daniela Procopio, Steven Procopio & his girlfriend Brittney Armstrong. Adored Grandfather of Siena Isabel Procopio. Cherished son of Marion (Cirurso) & the late Michael Procopio. Brother of Teresa Gendron; brother-in-law of the late David Gendron. Brother-in-law of Catherine and the late John Magee, Virginia and the late Irving Koretsky, and Mary Lou and John Farnam. Also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews & Good Friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home 760 Main St., (Rte. 38) WINCHESTER on Thursday, January 23rd from 4-8pm with a funeral Mass to be Celebrated in Saint Barbara's Parish 138 Cambridge Rd, Woburn on Friday at 10am. Interment Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -