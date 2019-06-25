|
John K. Finamore, age 62, a lifelong resident of Winchester, passed away on June 23, 2019. He was the beloved son of Martha C. Finamore and the late John F. Finamore, and the dear brother of Linda Godoy and her husband Joe Bozicevich of Schoharie, NY. John is also lovingly survived by his nieces Leigh (Rohmer) Spellman and her husband Keith, and Alyssa Rohmer Guilmette and her husband Brad. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home 177 Washington St. Winchester on Thurs., June 27 from 4-8PM and again on Friday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Eulalias Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donation in Johns name may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. www. costellofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from June 25 to July 2, 2019