With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Dr. Jose D. Angeles, of Winchester, MA, husband, father, physician, and friend. He passed away on October 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Kjoss) Angeles, his wife of 52 years. The loving father of Alicia and Dennis Clarke of Winchester, Bethany and Kurt Stein of Pennsylvania, Jennifer and Neil Patel of New York. And devoted grandfather to Davis, Brennan, Evan, Camille, Kolby, Sydney and Theo. Born and educated in the Philippines, Jose came to the United States for medical training at Tufts New England Medical Center and Boston City Hospital. For 40 years, he practiced as an Otolaryngologist at Choate Hospital, Winchester Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear. His work as an ear, nose and throat surgeon gave Jose a deep sense of purpose. His dedication to his patients and medical practice was a true reflection of who he was as a person. In 1992, the medical residents at Massachusetts Eye and Ear selected Jose for an excellence in teaching award called The Golden Apple. In the dedication, the residents said: 'Of all these teachers and friends, one is selected as the recipient of The Golden Apple. This year the choice was unanimous and easily made. He is a sought after on-service attending. He stands out as an unparalleled role model. He is tireless, always in good cheer, interested, knowledgeable and a superb surgeon. Mostly, he provides a moral presence | he has helped us learn how to make the right decisions.' This perfectly captures the lasting impression Jose made on his patients, colleagues, friends and family. Jose was blessed with good health for most of his 78 years. He frequently visited Barnes & Noble to find a new book on history, politics, or science. He loved a good cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee with a cinnamon roll. He spent many summers in Meredith, NH, by Lake Winnipesaukee, with friends from the Grouse Point Club. And in retirement, he traveled to Riviera Maya, Mexico, enjoying days on the beach, strumming his guitar, and relaxing in the warm sun. During his final days, he was cared for in his beloved home in Winchester, surrounded by his loving family, just as he wished. Joses family will hold visiting hours from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main Street, Winchester, MA. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed and must wear masks and practice social distancing due to current COVID-19 guidelines. Funeral services are private, but will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6. To view the service, please visit www.sainteulalia. org/ live-stream As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Winchester Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Highland Avenue, Winchester, MA 01890. For online condolences please visit lanefuneral.com
Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580