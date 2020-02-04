|
Joseph M. Donlon, Sr. of Winchester passed away on February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joanne M. (Simeone) Donlon. Loving father of Mary Graffeo and her husband Michael of Humarock, Anthony and his wife Louise of Winchester, Joseph Jr. and his wife Susan of Winchester, Kimberly Donlon of San Diego, CA & Sean Donlon and his wife Shauneen of Winchester. Cherished Grandfather "Big Joe" of 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joanne OBrien and her husband Jack of Woburn, Paul and his wife Nancy of Vermont, Robert and his wife Kathy of Orlando FL and the late Beth Duffy and her husband Al of Longmeadow. Brother in-law of Rosemary Maida and her husband Larry of Winchester. A funeral mass will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), Winchester on Thursday, February 6th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Marys Church at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-7pm. Interment at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled & Limbless Veterans, Inc., 122 Hill St., Norwood, MA 02062 or dlvets.org. Late Veteran U.S. Marine Corps. Korean conflict. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home Winchester
Published in The Winchester Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020