Kerrie Ann Johnson
Kerrie Ann Johnson of Winchester and California passed away suddenly after being struck by a motor vehicle on July 21, 2020. She was 48 years old. Beloved daughter of Rick and Linda Shaughnessy Johnson of Winchester. Loving sister of Kristen Martin and her husband Chuck and brother Brian Johnson. Caring aunt to Kaitlin, Brady, Bridget, Ryan and Dylan Martin and Kate Johnson. Dear niece of Sandra Johnson and Jane and Paul Boussy. She was also survived by her cousins Michele Tracia, Peter Boussy and Jen Carroll. Kerrie lived in Lexington and moved to Winchester at age 10. She attended McCall Middle School, Winchester High School followed by Rollins College and Boston University. As a young girl she started skating and pursued this for many years as a member of Lexington's precision team. Kerrie had many talents including gourmet cooking and art. She loved reading and was an exceptional writer. Growing up she enjoyed summers on Cape Cod where she taught swimming lessons in Harwich. She loved skiing at Killington, hiking in New England and Arizona and enjoyed many wonderful vacations with her family. Kerrie loved living in California the last 10 years, first in Ojai and most recently Malibu. There she continued her love of skiing, hiking and walking for miles. Kerrie was a beautiful, intelligent, understanding and empathetic soul that we will always remember. Kerrie was far too young to be taken from us. Love you forever. Funeral services will be private at this time. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Winchester Sports Foundation, P.O. Box 493, Winchester MA 01890 or Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Winchester Sports Foundation, PO Box 493, Winchester, MA 01890 or http://www.winchestersports foundation.com/ . For online condolences please visit www.lane funeral.com.

Published in The Winchester Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
August 16, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Kerrie. She was a beautiful soul and a talented writer. I will always remember her enjoying the beach at her family's beach house. RIP Kerrie.
Allison Price
August 15, 2020
May you rest in heavenly peace Kerrie Ann.
To her family very sorry for your loss.
May you find comfort in your wonderful memories of Kerrie Ann.
God Bless and peace to all.
