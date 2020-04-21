Home

Lillian C. Flynn

Lillian C. Flynn Obituary
Lillian Carolyn Flynn of Winchester, MA , formerly of Bronxville, NY, passed away after a brief illness on April 17, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born and raised in Yonkers, NY. Lillian was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Arthur S. Flynn, and daughter Sharon. She is survived by her son Steven, her daughter-in-law Maureen and grandson Jack, of Winchester. She is also predeceased by her brother George, and is survived by Georges wife Louise, of Chappaqua, NY. She is also survived by her niece Susan Flynn and her husband Leo Young, of Phoenix, AZ. Lillian was an avid reader and gardener, and was a particularly gifted writer. Her joys in life included the arts; she ensured that Sharon and Steve grew to share her appreciation for music, art, architecture and great film. When she and her beloved 'Artie' werent taking them to a Manhattan museum, Lillian was tending to all of her flowerbeds and rosebushes with great enthusiasm. She and Artie also enjoyed golf and socializing at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY, before Arties untimely passing in 2003. In her later years in Winchester, she delighted in both observing and contributing to the development of her grandson Jack. She will be missed by friends and family in both the New York and Boston areas. Services will be private.
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020
