Louise F. (Huckins) Conley, age 91, of Winchester, MA passed away April 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Conley for sixty years until his death in 2010. Born in Boston, Louise was the daughter of the late Albert D. and Julia M. (OConnor) Huckins. She grew up in Belmont, MA and graduated from Belmont High School. She and Eddie moved to Winchester in 1953, where they built their home, raised their family and participated in many community organizations and activities. Louise was well-known as the "mom" who was continually chauffeuring her six children and their friends to school, sporting, social events, and paper-routes in her station wagon. After retiring from her job at McCall Junior High School in Winchester, Louise worked at the Irish Cottage in Burlington, where she found her true calling talking about, and occasionally selling, Irish clothing and gift items. She enjoyed spending many joyous "holidays" visiting cousins in County Kerry, Ireland. Louise was a devout parishioner of St. Marys Catholic Church. She is now at peace peace with her beloved God in Heaven. She is survived by her children: Brian Conley of Deerfield Beach, FL, Patricia Conley of Woburn, Kathleen Conley of Boulder Creek, CA, Kevin Conley of Dover, MA, Eileen Cabrera of Salem, MA, and Timothy Conley of Avon, CO. She was also the dear sister of the late Paul Huckins of York, ME. Louise is further survived by 9 grandchildren. Funeral Services are private in light COVID-19 precautions. A Memorial Mass and ceremony will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, c/o Development Office, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. www.costellofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from May 2 to May 9, 2020