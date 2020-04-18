|
|
Louise" Susie" Lane DeGeorge, 87 wife of the late Arthur DeGeorge, passed away on April 12, 2020 in Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. Susie was born in Winchester on August 17, 1932, daughter of the late Franklin and Irene (Lord) Lane. She was a graduate of Centenary College in New Jersey with a degree in Home Economics. She was a lifelong resident of Winchester, devoted to years of volunteering with EnKa Society and performing in the Winton Club Cabaret Show. She loved tennis, golf and the friends associated with these activities. Susie was known for her love of family and her photographs of great family and travel adventures. Family gatherings were a priority for her and she never left home without her camera. Susie is survived by four children, twin daughters, Betty McDavitt of Hood River, Oregon and Nancy Mandeville of Bridgewater, Virginia; two sons, Steve McDavitt of Ipswich; Paul McDavitt of North Hampton New Hampshire; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all whom she enjoyed. A celebration of life will be held at the annual family reunion this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. To send a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020