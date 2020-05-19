Home

Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Louise M. MacDonald

Louise M. MacDonald Obituary
Louise M. MacDonald of Wilmington, formerly of Winchester and Woburn, on May 9, 2020. Loving mother of Keith Bugden of Groton, adored sister of Joel MacDonald & Marty Yopp of Lady Lake Fl, Shane & Sharon MacDonald of Woburn, Thare and Anne MacDonald of Middleton, Seth MacDonald and Robin Gall of Plantation, FL, Ian MacDonald & Jane Mello of Portland, ME, Denise MacDonald & Donna Moschella of Saugus, Patrice and Ricard Barklund of Culpeper, VA, Lisa and Allen Ontiveros of Laguna Nigel, CA. Mother of the late Brianne Bugden, Daughter of the late John & Joan (Chappell) MacDonald. Louise is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and loving friends. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from May 19 to May 26, 2020
