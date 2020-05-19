|
Louise M. MacDonald of Wilmington, formerly of Winchester and Woburn, on May 9, 2020. Loving mother of Keith Bugden of Groton, adored sister of Joel MacDonald & Marty Yopp of Lady Lake Fl, Shane & Sharon MacDonald of Woburn, Thare and Anne MacDonald of Middleton, Seth MacDonald and Robin Gall of Plantation, FL, Ian MacDonald & Jane Mello of Portland, ME, Denise MacDonald & Donna Moschella of Saugus, Patrice and Ricard Barklund of Culpeper, VA, Lisa and Allen Ontiveros of Laguna Nigel, CA. Mother of the late Brianne Bugden, Daughter of the late John & Joan (Chappell) MacDonald. Louise is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and loving friends. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from May 19 to May 26, 2020