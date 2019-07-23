|
Margaret Rose (Doherty) Vernaglia, of South Yarmouth, MA (formally of Winchester, MA), passed peacefully on July 13, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Paul A. Vernaglia and mother of the late Dr. Paul A. Vernaglia, Jr. She leaves behind her daughter, Irene Toomey, and husband Michael, of Harwich, MA, and sons Peter Vernaglia of Yarmouth, MA and Mark Vernaglia, and his wife Mary, of Andover, MA. Loving grandmother, GG, to Michael and Matthew Toomey, and Thomas and Andrew Vernaglia. Great Grandmother to John, Megan, Stephanie, Michael, Maxwell and Zachery. Great Great Grandmother to Helena and Henry. Born February 20, 1923 in Queens, New York to Rose Horrigan and John Doherty, Peggy was the fourth of five children. She and her four brothers, John, Tom, Ray and Joe, who she adored and was very close to, grew up in Flushing, New York. As a young woman Peggy attended nursing school and worked at Flushing General Hospital where she met her future husband Paul. They were married in April 1946 and moved to Medford, MA where they started their family. Several years later they moved to Winchester, MA. Peggy spent many hours as a volunteer at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and was a long-time member of Winchester Country Club. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, traveling, golfing and curling. Funeral services were held at Mount Auburn Cemeterys Bigelow Chapel, Cambridge, MA on July 24, 2019. Interment was in Mount Auburn Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from July 23 to July 30, 2019