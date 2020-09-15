Marianne Scott

Marianne (Flaherty) Scott of Winchester passed away peacefully at Windrose of Woburn on September 11, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimers. Born and raised in New Jersey, Marianne was the first woman in her family to earn a college degree. She graduated from Seton Hall University and received her graduate degree in education from Wheelock College. A loving mother, amazing wife, wonderful grandmother and kind sister, Marianne was also a beloved teacher in the Winchester public schools for more than 20 years. She is survived by her four children: Kelly Scott and Mark Alley of Dedham; Kristen Scott of Framingham; Lindsay Scott of Wayland; and Brad and Deidra Scott of Arlington. Marianne was supportive, loving, and caring and being a grandmother was one of her greatest joys. She leaves behind five grandchildren: Payson, Carter and Chase DiBenedetto, Eleanore Alley, and Aiden Scott. There are no services planned at this time. The family asks that you consider donating in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
of Massachusetts.