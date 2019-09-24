|
Marilyn C. Preston (Chefalo) 91. A lifelong resident of Winchester passed away peacefully on September 11,2019 at the Gables with her family by her side. Marilyn was the beloved wife of 66 years of the late Richard T. Preston. She was the daughter of the late Harry E. Chefalo and Alice, stepdaughter of the late Betty Chefalo. She is survived by her two daughters, Shelley Preston Johnson and her husband Thomas of Boca Raton, Florida and Lauren Preston and her husband Michael Souza of Billerica. She is also survived by her sister Alice Perkins. She was the beloved aunt of Carol Preston White, Alysia Pope, Cindy ONeil, Keith & Bo Perkins. She is also survived by great nieces, & nephews. Marilyn was a very active, intelligent woman with many interests and accomplishments. She was an avid reader with a deep passion for the arts. She loved history, ballet, theatre, opera, dancing,interior design, tennis, sailing, skiing, golf, travel and was an avid Patriots fan. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and China. She loved family summers spent at the Winchester Boat Club, Marblehead, Annisquam, Gloucester and Winnipesaukee. Winter vacations were ski trips to Cranmore Mountain. After retirement winters were spent in Boca Raton, FL. Marilyn retired from the job she loved at Wolf & Co, International Place, Boston where she was the administrative assistant to two presidents. Many in Winchester remember her when they were children, as the secretary to the principal, at the Washington or Muraco schools. She loved Winchester and had a vast knowledge of the history of the town which she shared with the Winchester Historical Society. Funeral Services will be held at the First Congregational Church, 21 Church St., Winchester at 11 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Visiting hours at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., Winchester MA on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester MA following services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlyns memory may be made to: The , 20 Speen St., Framingham MA 01701 or Winchester Historical Society, 15 High St., Winchester MA 01890. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580
Published in The Winchester Star from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019