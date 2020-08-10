Marjorie Keppler

Marjorie "Polly" (Osterwald) Keppler, 103, a resident of Winchester for 75 years, passed away at the Winchester Nursing Center on August 2nd, 2020. Born and raised in Rockville Centre, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert O. and Alice C. (Horning) Osterwald. Polly, a beloved member of her family, was the last of "the olds" of her generation. Affectionately known as "Iggy Mouse" by her father, Polly was raised and educated in Rockville Centre, NY. Polly spent every summer at her house on the Paradox Lake, she would swim daily, garden faithfully and enjoy all that the Adirondack Mountains could provide. It was there, at a square dance, that she met Richard Keppler, to whom she was married for over forty years. Paradox Lake continued to be a place she loved throughout her life. Polly lived in Winchester beginning in 1945 and was a dedicated member of the community as an active member of the En Ka Society and the Winchester Home and Garden Club. She was a member the First Congregational Church of Winchester for over six decades, where she was a valued leader of the Forum youth group, arranged flowers for Sunday services and where she created life-long friendships. Polly's spirituality and faith in God provided comfort, hope and love throughout her life. Polly was known for her love of flowers and gardens | she was a gifted floral designer. She was an honorary member of the Landscape Design Council of MA, the Garden Club Federation MA and a flower show judge. She also designed for "Art In Bloom" at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. She shared her love of nature, gardens and flowers with three generations of her family. Never one to sit still, Polly was an avid traveler both in the United States and abroad, living for a time in Thailand, one of her greatest adventures. Polly greatly valued the people, places and experiences from all of her travels. She was member of the original Elderhostel Program and volunteered at Boston's First Night until she was into her early 90's. Polly is survived by her beloved daughters: Janet Brink and her husband Michael of Orleans, Susan Sweetser and her husband Gregg of Whately, She was the devoted grandmother and known as "Bam" to Scott Brink, Laura Brink Pisinski, Wendy Ferris and Kate Sweetser Owens and the cherished great-grandmother of Caroline Brink, Katherine Brink, Oliver Ferris, Egan Ferris, Sawyer Owens and Ellis Owens. She was also the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Polly's family deeply appreciates the entire staff at the Winchester Nursing Center and extend their gratitude for their care, concern and professionalism in taking care of Polly for many years. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
in Polly's honor. Burial will be private at her beloved Paradox Lake. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home. Please visit costellofuneralhome.com