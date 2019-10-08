|
Martha C. (Berry) Finamore passed away on Friday, September 27th, 2019 with her daughter, Linda Godoy, by her side. A lifelong resident of the Boston area, Martha grew up in Winthrop, married the love of her life, the late John F. Finamore, and moved to Winchester, MA where they welcomed their son, the late John K. Finamore. Martha was actively involved in her community, serving on the board of directors for Regis College, Catholic Charities of Boston, Marycliff Academy, the Vice President of Florence Crittenton League, and President of Speech and Hearing Foundation. Martha also acted as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Eulalia's Church. She rejoined the workforce later in life, working up to her 70's at the Cognos Corporation, and later, IBM in Burlington, MA. She will be missed by her friends of all ages and mostly by her granddaughters, Leigh Spellman and Alyssa Guilmette. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, in St. Eulalias Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, at 10AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend and are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Youville Courtyard, 10 Pelham Road, Lexington, MA 02421, for their activities program. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home. www.costello funeralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019