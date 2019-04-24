|
Maryanne J. (Scarpaci) Cheney, a longtime resident of Reading, died April 22, 2019 at the Windsor Assisted Living in Wilmington. She was 76 years of age. Maryanne was born In Boston, Massachusetts on May 17, 1942 the daughter of the late Frank J. and Angelina (Cantelli) Scarpaci. Maryanne graduated from Winchester High School in 1959 and Boston University in 1964. She was the beloved wife of Thomas E. Cheney. Devoted mother of Heather C. Ruemenapp and her husband Steve of Medford and Hope J. Cheney and her husband Brett Parker of Belmont. Cherished sister of Frank Scarpaci and his wife Carol of Danvers. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Benjamin, Joey and Bereket. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.) Reading at 10:00AM. Burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester, MA. Funeral home visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 26 from 4:00-8:00PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Maryannes memory to MA/NH Chapter 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452. For directions and on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneral home.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019