Matthew J. McNamara, age 69, of Gloucester, formerly of Winchester, passed away suddenly on August 27, 2019. He was the beloved father of Eliza McNamara of Winchester. Born in New York City, Matthew was the son of the late Joseph T. and Helen (McGee) McNamara. He was also the step-son of the late Rita S. McNamara. He was raised and educated in New York and was a graduate of Fordham Preparatory School in New York. Mr. McNamara attended Villanova University and graduated in 1971 with a B.S. in Finance. At the time of his death, he was employed by TD Equipment Finance, Inc. as VP. He was previously employed as VP at Fifth Third Bank in Boston; SunTrust Equipment Finance & Leasing Corp.; and BTM Capital CorporaTon. Matthews life was a gift to all who knew him. He loved his family and his friends and when he knew you needed him he was there - whether it was a 45- minute drive or a 12-hour plane ride. His genuine love of people knew no bounds; he would share in each aspect of your life with enthusiasm and curiosity. And Matthew loved the water; an avid swimmer he always kept his bathing suit in the car and captured every opportunity to take a swim. Matthew had a keen interest in everything from history, music, current events and his beloved Villanova Wildcats. He was fun to be around and his presence would light up a room. He shared his many gifts and most importantly, his time generously. In addition to his daughter, Mr. McNamara in survived by his son, Connor McNamara, his former wife, Lynne S. McNamara of Winchester, his loving sisters: Joelen M. Donohue of NY and Noel M. Grimm and her husband Jerry of Medfield, MA. He also leaves his adoring nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. His family truly loved him and loved being with him. There were never enough Uncle Matt days. His fun-loving spirit will live in all their hearts. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Marys Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, Massachusetts 01730.
Published in The Winchester Star from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019