|
|
Muriel Constance Penna, age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Muriel was born on October 23,1922 in Cambridge, MA, to Alice and Frederick Mahady. She was raised in Cambridge and summered with her family on Cape Cod. As a young adult, Muriel attended Burdette Business School. She then worked for several years as a secretary at Dowd Paper Company, where she met and married her husband of 52 years, Achilles (Archie) Penna. In 1950, Muriel and Archie moved to Winchester, MA, where they raised their four children together. Muriel continued to live in Winchester for the remainder of her life and was very active within the community. Muriel had many talents and hobbies, her favorite being a housewife and mother. When her children were young she was busy volunteering in their schools and at the familys church, the First Congregational Church in Winchester. She taught Sunday school, organized many church fairs and took on the role as Treasurer for those fairs. She was also President of the Womens Association for two years. Once her children left home, Muriel continued to volunteer at the Jenks Senior Center in Winchester. In addition, she was proud to be a Docent, leading tours and educating others about the Boston State House. She was an avid reader and welcomed a challenging game of bridge. Interior design was also a source of joy for Muriel, as was sewing. She was adventurous and loved to travel the world, until she lost her sight to macular degeneration. Muriel cherished and was deeply proud of her large family. She is predeceased by her husband, Archie, and is survived by her four children; Robert (Jill) Penna, Barbara (Andy) Krone, Sandra Penna, and Richard (Kathy) Penna, as well as her grandchildren; Lahn (Shelley) Penna, Scott (Heather) Penna, Nicole Penna, Donald McCarthy, Reid (Gabriela) McCarthy, Rory (Eleanor) McCarthy, John Formichella, Alyson Formichella, and her great grandchildren; Henry, Lincoln, Archie, Mabel and Claire. A memorial service for Muriel will take place at a later date in Winchester, MA. The family asks that all donations be sent to the following address for : Mail To Dr. Johanna Seddon U Mass Medical School 55 Lake Ave. North Room S3-119 Worcester, MA. 01655 Checks Payable To: U Mass Medical School Subject Line Reference: Fund: Muriel Penna. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580.
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020