Neil P. Haggerty, age 62, of Lynn, formerly of Winchester, died suddenly on August 23, 2020. He was the father of Adam G. Haggerty of Houston, TX. Born in Winchester, Neil was the son of the late Roger C. and Muriel A. (Graham) Haggerty. He was raised and educated in Winchester, and he was a graduate of Winchester High School with the class of 1976. A self-employed, independent contractor, Mr. Haggerty ran Hometeam Contracting, which specialized in designing, building and remodeling residential homes. An entrepreneur at heart, he took a lot of pride in his work, and his keen business mind was always laying plans for the next financially successful project. In his spare time, Neil, who was an American history buff, could be found reading history books. He particularly enjoyed reading about Abraham Lincoln. He also loved spending time with his son and grandchildren. In addition to his son, Adam, Neil is survived by his grandchildren, Miranda and Sean. He also leaves behind his siblings: Thomas Haggerty and his wife, Lynn, of Wilmington; Joan Perry and her husband, Malcolm, of Derry, NH; Catherine Mandracchia of Woburn; and Bonnie Powell of Amesbury. He was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Graves. Neil is further survived by his nieces and nephews: Rachel, Ian, Robert, Cole, Daniel, Jason, Frank, Michael, Steven and Christine. A private funeral service was held. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home of Winchester. www.costellofuneralhome. com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store