Patricia J. Langell
1926 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Jean Langell of Winchester, Massachusetts was born October 3, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in Malden and Medford, she attended nursing school at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and worked as a pathology lab technician at Massachusetts General Hospital from 1952-1971 when she retired to help her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Steve Miliaras, raise their three sons, the eldest of whom was special needs, while Barbara completed a Ph.D. in English Literature and taught at UMass Lowell. Pat will always be remembered for her kindness, positive outlook, devotion to her family and friends, sense of humor, and love of gardening and cooking, as well as her adventurous spirit- she was willing to try almost anything, including taking up piano and painting, and frequent travel around the world. She adored children and was known as Auntie Pat by many in Winchester, where she volunteered at the Lincoln School and as a Cub Scout den mother. But her greatest love was for her family. Preceded in death by her sister Barbara and brothers Donald and Douglas, and nephew Stephen, she is survived by her other nephews Nicholas and Chrys Miliaras of the Washington, DC area and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jenks Senior Center. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580

Published in The Winchester Star from Jul. 25 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
