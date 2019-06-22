|
|
Patricia Pierce Lindbo (nee Thompson) passed away peacefully at Aberjona Rehab Center in Winchester MA on June 15, 2019, after a long and interesting life of 100 years and 10 days. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Lloyd Lindbo, her parents Gertrude and Ralph Mead Thompson, her sister Barbara Havercamp, her brother Laurence, and aunts and uncles. She is survived by her four children: Kate LeBaron of Whidbey Island, WA; Martha Heath of Jamaica Plain, MA; Karen Lindbo of Windsor, VT; and David Lindbo of Pittsboro, NC; as well as three grandsons: Trif LeBaron of Everett, WA, Duncan and Henry Lindbo of Pittsboro, NC; and two great grandchildren: Claire and Spenser LeBaron of Everett, WA. She came into this world in Woburn, MA on June 5, 1919, a day so hot, she was told, that the family hen abandoned her nest, knowing her eggs would incubate without any help. She left it on a beautiful blue sky day with which she would have taken great delight, just a little over a hundred years later. She took pleasure in all of New Englands seasons and relished a good snow storm. In between those two dates she seldom experienced an idle hour. One of her favorite turns of phrase when tackling any activity was I went to work, as in I went to work and weeded the garden, or I went to work and wrote a letter to the editor. At a young age, while commuting to UMASS Lowell for her teaching degree, her family moved back to the family farm, which included the oldest house in the town of Winchester, MA, dating back to 1711. Except for brief periods away- earning her Masters at the University of New Hampshire teaching in a one room school house in that state, and travelling across the country by bus with her sister to accept a teaching post in Portland OR, Winchester was to be her lifelong home, in the house built by her husband upon their marriage after WWII. Her abiding interests ran the gamut from archaeology to zoology, and to her last days she was an avid reader, a fan of Public TV, National Geographic and Smithsonian magazines, Mass Audubon, and she cheered on James Hs recent run on Jeopardy! She possessed a deep knowledge of local and national history, but stayed up to date with current events, working at the polls and voting in every election, casting her absentee ballot by mail in later years. In addition to being a homemaker she was a teacher in Winchester Elementary schools. An enthusiastic gardener and birdwatcher, she loved animals, trees, and flowers. In the evenings she would embroider or knit, and her sewing talents included making several bridal dresses-all on a vintage foot pedal powered machine which was capable of one straight stitch only. An engaging conversationalist, she enjoyed a good chat with relatives, friends, and new acquaintances. Meals-on-Wheels volunteers often scheduled her as their last visit on their daily route, to allow time to stop and catch up on recent goings on. Her oral histories are archived with the Winchester Historical Society. She was fond of chocolate covered cherries, but kept her kitchen well stocked with homemade treats, including her famous pumpkin pie, the recipe for which won a place in one of Yankee magazines cookbooks. At the time of her passing she professed to be looking forward to The Next Big Adventure. Donations in her memory can be made to Meals-on-Wheels Program, Jenks Center, Winchester; Mass Audubon Boston Nature Center, Mattapan, MA or Wright-Locke Farm, Winchester.
Published in The Winchester Star from June 22 to June 29, 2019