|
|
Piedad (Rubio) Suarez of Winchester and formally of Arlington passed away peacefully at the age of 97, on April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ventura Suarez. Loving mother of Maria Suarez-Nicholson and her husband Joseph Nicholson of Win- chester. Cherished grand- mother of Tess and Ross Nicholson. Also survived by her dear half-sister Lourdes Bibiloni of Phoenix, Arizona. Born in Havana, Cuba on December 13, 1921, she was raised there and created and built her own lingerie busi- ness. After fleeing the Cuban communist regime in early 1968, she moved with her family to restart her life and join other family members in Spain. In search of a better life, she and her family once again immigrated in late 1968 to the USA. Her family settled in Arlington, MA, where she grew to love her local community. She worked at a factory with her husband in order to provide for their family. After retiring, she developed a love for gardening and cooking, though her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. In 2009, she moved to Winchester to live with her daughter and husband. She has been a true inspiration to her family and friends and will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38) Winchester on Monday, April 22nd from 4?8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday April 23rd at St. Raphael Parish, 514 High St., West Medford, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to . For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019