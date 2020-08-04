1/
Ralph G. Norton Jr.
Ralph G. Norton Jr., (88) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 30, 2020. He was the son of Ralph G. & Rika Norton of Middlebury, VT Ralph or Tad as he was known by his friends, was born in Detroit, MI in 1931. He grew up in Winnetka, IL and attended New Trier high school. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1953 and late in his career, graduated from The Harvard Business School Executive Program. While at UVM, he met his future wife, Lorraine Hall from Groveton, NH. After college, he married Lorrie and they enjoyed a wonderful 67 year marriage. Tad was commissioned a First Lieutenant in the Army after college and served at Fort Benning, GA and Camp Chaffee , AK. In the late 1950s he and Lorrie moved to Winchester, Mass where they raised their three children, Nancy, Chip and Tom. Tad worked for HP Hood, Superior Brands and Nestle in Boston until his retirement in 1991. Tad was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting ,fly fishing and sailing on and around the family summer house on Lake Champlain in Vermont. He earned his USCG Captains License after retirement and sailed many years on his sloop the Goodnight Moon. He was a volunteer and boat builder with the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum and a builder of custom fly rods. Above all, Papa loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by us all and we will forever cherish his kind soul and wonderful smile. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Lorraine Norton, brother Robert Norton of Middlebury, VT, Daughter Nancy and her husband Don Decelles of Merrimack,NH, son Chip Norton and his wife Sandy, of St. Michaels,MD, son Thomas Norton and his wife Alana of Sudbury,MA and granddaughters Christina Norton, Emily Norton, Rebecca Norton,Caroline Norton,Amelia Sarvis and Amy Sarvis. Services will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory a can be made to the St. Pauls Episcopal Church Food Bank in Vergennes, VT or the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes, VT. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Winchester Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
