Richard E. Doherty, Age 82, a longtime resident of Winchester, MA, passed away peacefully in his home on May 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Richard, son of the late George and Joanna Doherty, grew up in Savin Hill, Dorchester and attended Boston Public Schools. He was a graduate of Northeastern University, where he earned his undergraduate degree and a Masters degree in Business Administration. Richard was a beloved friend, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He worked at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston for over 46 years. Richard was an accomplished tennis player and could be found on the courts into his eighties. He enjoyed classical music and would often accompany a piece with his whistling. Richard also loved to paint and to share his paintings with loved ones. He was an avid reader and enjoyed settling into his favorite chair with a book, Sudoku puzzles, and his cat, Buddy. The highlight of each of his summers was a family reunion at Sandy Island, a tradition he kept for over 40 years. He was survived by his brother, Paul Doherty (Jeanette); his sister Joanne Condon (Dick); his daughters; Caron Patterson, Kerri Stark, and Siobhan Cormier (Jon); his grandchildren, also Barry Patterson (Lydia), Bryan Patterson, Robert Patterson (Jadeine), Lance Patterson, Orion Stark, Haley Stark, Charlie Stark, Madeleine Cormier, Amelia Cormier, and Hazel Cormier; and his adored great grandchild, Rupert Patterson. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements will be private. A celebration of Richards life will be held at a later date. www.lanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.