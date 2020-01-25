Home

Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
Richard O. Smith Obituary
Richard Owen Smith, of Winchester, January 22nd. The beloved husband of Emily L. (McGowan) Smith. Loving father of Laura McAnena, her husband Stephen and Michael O. Smith, his wife Giordana (Fioravanti) Smith all of Winchester. Devoted brother of the late Eleanor Kelly. Cherished grandfather of Aidan, Garrett, Liliana, Liam, Spencer and Ainsley. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and lifelong childhood friends from Arlington. Services were held last week and were under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA. Interment was held in the Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richards memory may be made to the Winchester Sports Foundation, PO Box 493, Winchester, MA 01890 or to The Assisi Project, PO Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931.
Published in The Winchester Star from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020
