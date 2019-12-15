|
|
Robert Newell Oxford, Jr. Bob (88), originally from Winchester, MA (Class of 1949), son of Robert N. Oxford Sr. and Margaret (Danskin) Oxford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the N.H. Veterans Home in Tilton, NH after a long illness. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Schneider of Andover, MA, and by his three children: Robert E. Oxford, Douglas W. Oxford, Allison O. Monbleau, and their families. After Winchester High, Bob attended Hebron Academy, and then graduated from Dartmouth College in 1954 with a degree in mechanical engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering. Bob then served as a Lieutenant in the Army as an instructor in the Ordinance School at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. While serving in the military, Bob met and married Allison Lea Bailey of Worcester, MA. Upon leaving the service, Bob lived in Wayland, MA working at Raytheon where he negotiated government contracts. In 1969 Bob and his family moved to Milford, NH. In 1974, after retiring from Raytheon, Bob joined his wife in ownership of Impressions Pottery by Oxford making handcrafted wildflower pottery. Their one-of-a-kind earthenware pottery was well known throughout New England and was sold primarily from their retail shop and studio in Milford, New Hampshire, as well as many craft shows throughout the Northeast from 1974 - 2000. For additional information and condolences at: www.neunfuneralhomes.com/notices/Robert-OxfordJr.
Published in The Winchester Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019