Ronald Stitham
Ronald Stitham, Ronald E. Stitham, January 9, 1956 - August 9, 2020. It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that the family of Ronald E. Stitham announces his passing surrounded by his family. Ronald was born in Malden, MA to the late Donald and Jeanette Stitham and survived by his sister Anne McCallum of Sarasota FL and the late Dale McCallum, his brother Frank and Margot Stitham of Wayland MA, his niece Olivia Stitham and nephew Luke Stitham, Scott and April McCallum of Leesburg VA and two grandnephews Ethan and Ryan McCallum. He grew up in Winchester MA. Attended Winchester HS class of 1974 and played football. He graduated Franklin Institute with an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering. As the owner of Modern Builders he loved building homes and designing homes for families. His last home he thoroughly enjoyed was a Queen Anne home, as he got to use many of his talents on the custom architecture of this home and keeping the integrity of the original home along with the architect. He retired as a consultant. He was an avid boater and traveled the world. He loved sports and especially enjoyed driving his Shelby. Ronald was truly one of a kind and his infectious laughter and spirit filled the room with happiness. He will be dearly missed by many, his love and kindness will never be forgotten. He will be buried in Littleton Cemetery in Littleton, ME along with this family.

Published in The Winchester Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
1 entry
August 19, 2020
To the Stithams and Family,

Please accept my sincerest condolences for profound loss.

Ron's obituary says it best, "Ron was truly one of kind and his infectious laughter filled the room with happiness."

I have the fondest memories Ron from High School and before. He was never at a loss for a quip (or several) that always brought a laugh. Ron was a good man by any measure and he surely was, one of kind.

God Bless all of you and God Bless his memory.

Keith Leonard
Keith Leonard
Classmate
