Ruth Bunzel Ruth Bunzel Ruth Mae (Morrow) Bunzels, long journey with dementia peacefully came to an end in the early morning of November 22, 2020. She was 94, formerly of Winchester and residing at Care One in Lexington at the time of her death. Ruth was predeceased by her adoring husband, Richard W. Dick Bunzel to whom she was married to for 53 years. She was also predeceased by her cherished parents, Eva and Andrew Morrow; and two dear lifelong friends, Doris (Roberts) Genetti and Helen (Thomas) Lange. Ruth was born in Boston and soon after, the Morrow Family moved to Winchester. Ruth lived in Winchester for the next 80 years of her life. She graduated from Winchester High in 1943 and continued her education at the Kathleen Dell School of Business, located in Brookline, MA. Upon graduation Ruth spent a brief time living in Florida. She eventually returned to New England and obtained a secretarial position at a finance firm in Boston, where she was working at the time she and Richard met. Once her girls were of school age Ruth worked at various positions in several different industries. Her most memorable and longest was at the Winchester Indoor Lawn and Tennis Center. She was a key player in that operation. Her charming, helpful and cheerful nature was loved by the owner, staff and members. Although not very athletic, she took tennis lessons there, and tried her hand at it for a while. During their engagement while on a visit to Revere Beach, Richard surprised Ruth with the gift of a brand-new house in Winchester. This would be the same house where they resided together until his passing in 2005. Ruth and Dick spent a few summer vacations down the Cape and in Maine, but found Lake Winnipesaukee in NH to be their favorite spot. In the early 1960s they purchased a vacation cottage on the lake in Moultonborough.They enjoyed this oasis with spectacular views of both the lake and the Ossipee Mountain range for the next forty years. Always a good sport and up for an adventure, Mae joined Dick in some of his favorite activities of boating, ski mobiling, jet skiing and he taught her how to water ski. She took great pride in both homes welcoming family and friends as the hostess with the mostest. Ruth had a passion for travel and exploration. Upon Richards retirement they visited Australia, New Zeal and, Hawaii and many, many locations in the United States. Her many other travel excursions took her to a long list of European countries. Her girls or close friends would often join her on those trips. She would return full of enthusiasm and anxious to share photos and experiences. Anyone that knew Ruth would describe her as very sociable, a people person and devoted Christian. Ruths love, loyalty and graciousness were focused on her family, church and friends. She was baptized in the First Methodist Church of Everett and a lifelong member of the Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church of Winchester. She attended Sunday School, MYF and became a member in March of 1940. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls, a youth service organization dedicated to the virtues of faith, hope and charity. Throughout her adult life and until unable to, she was active at CMUMC, her church. Over the years she developed long & lasting friendships with many of the members of her church family and had several favorite pastors. During her lengthy illness, her faith in God and the church never faltered. She liked to regularly chat about Crawford and looked forward to visits with the Pastor. Ruths love and memory will be held forever in the hearts of her survivors, her daughter, Laurette Hackett & her husband Howard Buddy Hackett of Gloucester, MA; daughter, Heather Bunzel of Medway, MA; grandson, Andrew Hackett and his wife Rebecca Hackett of Lowell, MA; grandson Matthew Hackett of Nashua, NH; and four great grandchildren, Jameson, Caitlin, Isabelle and Abigail Hackett. A memorial service will be held at the Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church at a later date. Contributions in Ruths memory may be made to the Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church, 34 Dix St., Winchester, MA 01890; or to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn. |



