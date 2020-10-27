Ruth Moulton Freeman O'Neill, 83, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home in Harbor Springs, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on June 14, 1937 in Winchester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Maurice and Ruth Freeman. She graduated from Winchester High School, attended two years at Michigan State University and graduated from Colby College in Maine. She married John Kevin O'Neill in February, 1964. Ruth is the loving mother of five children: Charles O'Neill, Louise (Matthew) McCarty, Brian (Connie) O'Neill, Ruth O'Neill, and Emily O'Neill. She is survived by her husband, her five children, three sisters: Louise Ahearn, Elizabeth Spiller, both residing in Winchester, and Jean Freeman, whose home is in Manchester, Connecticut. Her grandchildren, a special joy for Ruth, include Calli and Jacque O'Neill, Quinn O'Neill, Abby and Charlotte McCarty and Etta Ruth Razzano. Her career (in addition to motherhood) included ownership of the weekly newspaper, Harbor Light, in Harbor Springs. She helped guide its development since the early '70s, serving as the publication's corporate secretary. To its readers, she was the warm and welcoming voice to all who visited the newspaper's office to extend their subscriptions, take note of an address change, always helpful and cheerful -- with only the slightest trace left of her New England accent. When the phone rang Ruth was the one and only one to answer best. Subscribers came to know and love her. She truly was a gentle human being. Growing up in the Boston area, Ruth came to love watching baseball games at Fenway Park stadium, where she watched her favorite Red Sox team and the great Ted Williams hit home runs. She cherished a lot of his pictures. She was an avid tennis player, and enjoyed watching a variety of sporting events. A keen sports fan she would share her observations and insights often to the amazement of many. Her children recall her skills with family birthday parties, balloons, games, cakes and, especially, apple pies. A memorial service will be planned for family and friends. Stone Funeral Home (Petoskey, MI) is in care of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store