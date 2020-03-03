|
Santo G. 'Sam' Signorino, of Winchester, passed away on February 29, 2020. He was 79 years old. Santo was born in Siracusa, Sicily, to the late Giuseppe and Elvira (Buonauito) Signorino. Sam was a U.S. Army veteran. He was the owner of Forum Provision Co., a whole food distribution company. Sam was the beloved husband of the late Maria E. (Giacchetto) Signorino. Devoted father of Marc-Anthony Signorino and his wife Kelli of Alexandria, VA. He was the adored grandfather of Alexandra Signorino. Dear brother of Silvano Signorino of Marlboro, Aldo Signorino of Las Vegas, NV. and Paula Neuner of Saugus. Loving uncle of Albie Facada. His funeral will be from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford on Friday, March 6, at 9AM, followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4- 8PM. In lieu of flowers contributions in Santos name can be made to the , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net.
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020