Mrs. Stella Gustin Jarvis (72) passed away October 28, 2020 in Largo, Florida, after a brief illness. Stella was raised in Winchester, MA, before moving to Florida in 1963 with her parents, Lester C. and Marie A. Gustin, and family where she lived most of her adult life. A former resident of Cape Coral, FL, Stella attended Jones College in Jacksonville, FL, and spent much of her career as a dental assistant and a physicians assistant. She was a lovely and loving woman who was devoted to caring for and uplifting the spirits of others in her community. With an infectious smile and an outgoing personality, she made friends quickly. She had an adventurous spirit that in her early 20s took her on a months-long backpacking trip through several European countries. She is survived by her husband William Jarvis of Largo, brothers Carl Gustin and his wife Judith of Gloucester, MA and Charles Gustin and his wife Victoria of Weston, MA; stepdaughter Kathy Jarvis Elkahly and her husband Brian of New York City, a niece Christine Gustin Aghassi of Thousand Oaks, CA, and her husband Jeff and daughter Finley, and nephews Phil Gustin and his wife Mayra of San Diego, CA, and Greg Gustin and his wife Jenna, and son Remy, of Hoboken, NJ. She is also survived by her stepsisters Marie E. McPartlin of Woburn, MA, and Christine A. Snyder of Marlborough, MA, and stepbrother Paul Logan Enright of Prescott, AZ.



