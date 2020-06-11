Theodore (Ted) W. Kimball, Ted passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12th 2020. He was born in Winchester, Ma and grew up in Stoneham, Ma the son of Everett H. and Margaret L. (Mueller) Kimball. The second of nine children, he loved his family and friends beyond words. Ted entered the Navy after graduating from Stoneham High School Class of 1965 and was a radio operator on the carrier FDR off Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal and VietNam Campaign medal during his honorable service to our country. Ted was a creative cook and loved concocting special dishes. Golf was his passion since high school and he was very good at it and was at teaching it to his children and granddaughter. He loved being on the golf course with dear friends and brothers too. He loved Boston and frequently took trips to museums and concerts with his children and granddaughter. Ted is survived by his daughter Lisa of Chelsea and his grandchildren Lilyana Kimball and Chance Kimball, and also his son Derek and his ex wife Cheryl from North Reading. Further survived by siblings Bud of Newport, ME; phil and his wife Tristina of Danvers; Ginger of Cathedral City, CA; Harriet Mearls and husband Bill of Woburn; Dick of Lynn; Joe of Ayer; and his loving companion Abbie LaChappelle of Fall River. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews and close friend Joe Ottariano. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Jane Hoffman. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to limitations of the current pandemic. A graveside memorial to be held at 10 am in June 20th. Memories and condolences may be shared to https://facebook.com/TheodoreKimball1031.
Published in The Winchester Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.