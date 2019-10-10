|
|
Dr. Thomas R. Powers of Winchester, MA and Jupiter, FL, 85, died peacefully on October 5, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rachel. Together they lived life to the fullest, enjoying days on the golf courses at Winchester Country Club and Admiral’s Cove. Thomas was a dedicated and active member of his communities. He practiced dentistry for over 40 years in his hometown of Somerville, MA. He was a proud alumnus of Malden Catholic High School and Tufts University. He served for many years as President of The Speech & Hearing Foundation, and was a proud past president of The Rotary Club. For over 20 years Tom served as a lector at St. Eulalia's Church. Tom had a great sense of humor and was a good friend to many. He and Rachel explored the world together as a couple and with friends, adventuring to many countries including Portugal, Greece, Italy, Australia, Egypt, Dubai, Japan, China and countless more. He was an inspiring role model and offered unconditional love to his four children Pamela (and husband Peter) of Westport, CT, Adam (and wife Lisa) of Dallas, TX, Diana (and boyfriend Andrew) of Arlington, MA, and Laura (and husband Andy) of Pelham, NY. He was an adored Papa to six beautiful grandchildren:Dylan, Tyler and Victoria Finley, Caroline Powers, and Nicholas & Charlie Hibbler. Thomas is survived by his brother Ronnie (and wife Carol) Powers of Revere, MA. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Genevieve Powers and his brother Jerry Powers. A funeral mass to celebrate his life will be held October 26 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy,41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive. The family wishes to thank the loving team at Amity Hospice of Dallas for their excellent care and support during this difficult journey.
Published in The Winchester Star on Oct. 10, 2019