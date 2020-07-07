Thomas S. Novak of Orange, formerly of Winchester, MA, passed away peacefully of heart failure with his family by his side on June 23, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Roswitha; his son, Thomas Novak and his wife, Brigid, and their daughters Heidi and Teagan, of St. Petersburg, Florida; his daughter Tania Gauvin and her husband, Chris, and their son Felix, of Orange; his brothers, Paul Novak of Florida, Martin Novak and his wife, Marian, and Steve Novak and his wife, Barbara, all of Ohio; and a sister, Elaine Zajak of Ohio. He also leaves behind his beloved uncle and aunt, Dick and Ethel Ryan, of Winchester. He was predeceased by his father, Stephen Novak, his mother, Florence Brown, and his stepfather, Robert Brown, of Ohio. Tom moved from Ohio to the Bostonarea in 1973 to work for the MBTA. After retiring in 2001, he worked 9 years at the jenks Senior Center in Winchester. He met his wife Roswitha of Austria through the Boston Friendship League and they married in 1974. They raised their children in Winchester. In 2012, they built a house on a beautiful piece of land in North Orange, where he enjoyed having a huge vegetable garden. Tom was a civil war buff and enjoyed glass carving, a skill he learned during his high school years. He also loved his little dog "Otto". A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, P.O. Box 160, Hatfield, MA 01038 or to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



