Vincent J. Palumbo, Sr. of Winchester passed away on April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie J. (Ruma) Palumbo. Loving father of Vincent J. Palumbo, Jr. and his wife Carol of Kingston, NH, Roy J. Palumbo and his partner Nancy Avallone of Lexington, Paula M. Lannan and her husband Michael of Woburn, Richard J. Palumbo and his wife Holly of Roswell, GA, David M. Palumbo and his wife Michelle of Ayer, and Joseph S. Palumbo and his wife Ashley of Middleton. Cherished grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Sarah Palumbo and Lucille Connell and her husband John. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Vinny ran his own repair business for 40 years through the Harvard Coop, and was a long time Swim Coach at Winchester High. After retiring, he touched the lives of many and was an integral part of the community through his work at the Winchester town tennis courts and Northeast Tennis Center. He will be remembered as a gracious, kind-hearted, man who touched the hearts and lives of many. He always greeted everyone with kind words and an unending smile. Visiting hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38) WINCHESTER on Wednesday, April 24th from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester on Thursday April 25th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late Veteran US Air Force Korean War. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580
