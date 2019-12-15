|
Virginia D. Whitten, 94, of Naples, FL and Laconia, NH passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her home in Laconia, with her family and loved ones by her side. Daughter of Philip H. and Eva Reynolds Dunbar, Virginia Ginny was born February 1925 in Shanghai, China, where her father was an executive with Borden. The family fled China in the midst of the Japanese invasion and returned home to the United States in 1940. After graduating from Wheaton College, she married the love of her life, Charles Chuck Whitten. The couple raised their family in Winchester, Massachusetts. After years of vacationing at Lake Winnipesaukee, they eventually built a home on Governors Island in Gilford, NH, and another in Laconia where Ginny resided for the past 9 years. In 1980 the pair became snowbirds and found Naples, Florida. The consummate contractor, Chuck built many homes for them, always keeping Ginny on her toes and ready to move. Through all their years together, the pair were inseparable, on the tennis court, out in the boat, or at the mahjong table, always living life to the fullest. Even after Chuck's passing in 2011, Ginny continued to split her time living between Florida and New Hampshire, always surrounded by her friends and family in both places. Ginny leaves behind a large family, all of whom will miss her dearly: her four sons; David & Diane of Gilford, NH, Walter & Ruth of Naples, FL, Steven of Woburn, MA, Robinson & Bonnie of Dover, NH, seven grandchildren; Maranda Hurst, Lindsy Levasseur, Charles II, Sarah Gunter, Marissa Shannon, Robinson III, Philip, plus five great grandchildren; Taylor, Natalie, Benjamin, Nadine, and Cedar, as well as her beloved nephew John Dunbar. Ginny was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Charles; her daughter, Kay; brother, Philip; and daughters-in-law, Nadine and Paula. There will be a graveside service in the spring. The family would like to thank Live Free NH, and Lakes Region VNA & Hospice for the care and tenderness they gave Virginia in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Virginia to a . Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019