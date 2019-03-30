|
|
William James Jim Herbert, of Winchester, passed away on March 22, at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Jean Herbert and father of William James, Jr.; Brian Lee; and Kenneth Charles and his wife, Carol. Grandfather of Kevin Christopher and his wife Dawn, Katherine Elizabeth, and Rachel Lee. Great grandfather of Connor John and Nathan Lee. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Monahan and his wife Linda of West Townsend, and by many nieces and nephews. Jim attended the Academia di Belle Arti in Milan, Italy as an adult student and received a degree from the Ravensbourne College of Art and Design in Kent, England. On his return to the States, he operated an antiques business for over twenty-five years in Somerville. Jim was a strong advocate for social justice issues, especially single payer health care and help for people with mental illness. Jim enjoyed skiing, playing chess, traveling, and going to museums and the theater with friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 11:00 AM at the Winchester Unitarian Society, 478 Main Street, Winchester, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations may be made in Jims honor to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): www.namimass.org or NAMI Mass, 529 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home: www.costellofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019