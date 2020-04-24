|
|
William P. Duran | Ret. Winchester Fire Fighter and US Marine, in Winchester, April 21s, 2020t at seventy years of age. Devoted father of Benjeman Ben Duran, his wife Kristen of Tewksbury, Joshua Duran, his wife Emily of North Reading. Dear brother of Jeannie English of FL and Ruth Kelloway of Reading. Cherished 'Bumpa' of Brayden, Evan, Cameron, Madylen, Emily and David. Also lovingly survived by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Corona Virus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch | Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn.
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020