BOND On 1st November 2020
at her home and of
Ashton in Makerfield
Ada
Aged 91 years.
The devoted wife of the
late Wilfrid, very special mum
of Denise, much loved mum-in-law
of David, special loving nan of James and Natalie
and great nanna of Vinnie.
Ada will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 17th November in
St Thomas' Church Hall, Ashton
at 1.30pm followed by interment
in St Thomas' Churchyard.
Flowers welcome or
donations if desired to
Swinley Ward Wigan Infirmary
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 10, 2020