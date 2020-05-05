|
ASHURST ADEN
Died suddenly on 8th April 2020 at work in Northamptonshire surrounded
by his work colleagues.
Aden aged 51 years.
Devoted son to Tom and Jean,
a dearly loved dad to Michael
and Layla Grace and a loving brother to Craig and Lee.
Aden will be sadly missed
by all his friends and family.
Gone but never forgotten - Goodnight
The funeral service will take
place on Friday 15th May at
Wigan Crematorium at 2pm.
Immediate family only to attend
the service, donations if desired
c/o Mrs Jean Ashurst
All enquiries c/o
McGuire Funeralcare,
177 Gidlow lane, Wigan
Tel 01942 825554
