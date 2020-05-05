Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aden Ashurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aden Ashurst

Notice Condolences

Aden Ashurst Notice
ASHURST ADEN
Died suddenly on 8th April 2020 at work in Northamptonshire surrounded
by his work colleagues.

Aden aged 51 years.

Devoted son to Tom and Jean,
a dearly loved dad to Michael
and Layla Grace and a loving brother to Craig and Lee.

Aden will be sadly missed
by all his friends and family.
Gone but never forgotten - Goodnight

The funeral service will take
place on Friday 15th May at
Wigan Crematorium at 2pm.
Immediate family only to attend
the service, donations if desired
c/o Mrs Jean Ashurst
All enquiries c/o
McGuire Funeralcare,
177 Gidlow lane, Wigan
Tel 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -