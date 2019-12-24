|
|
|
JONES Alan Aged 78 years.
Passed away peacefully on the
16th December 2019 in hospital after a short illness.
The beloved Husband of Sheila, dearly loved Dad of Gary, dear Father in Law of Caroline, devoted and loving Grandad of Hannah and Emma, dearest Brother of Elaine, Sylvia, Graham and Kathleen.
Brother in Law, Uncle, Great Uncle, employer and good friend of many.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday the 6th January 2020 in St Paul's Church, Goose Green, Wigan, at 12 noon followed by interment in St Matthews Churchyard, Highfield, Wigan.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Cure Leukaemia
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors, Ashland House, 87 Old Road, Ashton in Makerfield,
Wigan, WN4 9BG
Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019