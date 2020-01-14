|
|
|
Jones Sheila, Gary and family of the late Alan Jones F.D.
Wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, floral tributes, and donations to Cure Leukemia received during their sad bereavement.
Special thanks to Rev.
Mike Greenwood and Denise Heyes for their kind ministration, also thanks to the staff at PIU,
Dr Patel, Dr Hindley at
Wigan Infirmary, Dr Mike Dennis and staff at Christie Hospital, and the whole staff at Alan Jones Funeral Directors.
God Bless.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020