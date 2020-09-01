Home

Alan Smith Notice
Smith Alan
"Big Al" Peacefully in hospital
with his family at his side on
25th August 2020.
Aged 76 years.

Reunited with his
beloved wife Eileen.
A much loved and devoted dad to Sue, Father in Law to Paul.
Cherished grandad to Jim, Bob and a dear brother Bob.

Alan will be greatly missed
by all his loving family many
friends and neighbours.

A Funeral Service and
Cremation will be at
Wigan Crematorium on
Monday 7th September 2020
at 11:00am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Wigan Infirmary in
memory of Alan.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Templeton Lodge, Platt Bridge,
Wigan, WN2 5PB.
Tel: 01942 863936.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 1, 2020
